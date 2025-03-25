I nearly took my own life in 2019 and now I'm walking 330 miles to raise funds for a suicide charity
In 2019 I was a little bit lost and didn’t feel like I could go on. I had started working at a restaurant bar where I went through a bit of a tough time.
It had a massive impact on me and I didn’t realise at the time how much. A lack of purpose and being torn down day by day was really starting to affect me and it led to poor lifestyle choices. I was worn down, burnt out.
I was sat at a bar by myself and everyone around me was celebrating. That was the point that I realised it was time. And then I was on the edge of my bed contemplating taking my own life. Luckily I just thought ‘give it another month to see how it goes’. Thankfully I came back from that and I’ve never looked back.
So I know what it feels like to believe there’s no way forward. This walk is about proving that no matter how tough life gets, there’s always a path out of the darkness. Step by step, I want to show people that hope is always possible.
The step that I didn’t take that day will be one of the many steps I will be taking in May. This journey isn’t about how far I walk — it’s about reminding people that they’re stronger than they know. Every step is proof that no matter what we face, we can keep moving forward.
I think conversations are far more open about mental health now. That’s kind of why I’m doing the work that I do. When I first got into speaking about mental health a lot of people were talking about improving your life outside work, but nobody was talking about about the impact of work on people’s mental health.
Businesses needed to look at this issue and look at how they can improve employees’ lives. Work is such a big part of our lives, we spend more time at work than anything else. So it’s a positive thing that people and companies are starting to talk about this issue more. People want more than working somewhere that just drags them down.
There are a lot of negatives for people at work, but there are also a lot of positives, including getting a sense of accomplishment from a good day’s work.
The training for this charity walk has been good, starting from scratch really. I have been working out since 2019, as I knew when I hit rock bottom that getting better physically would make me mentally fitter also.
But I was very gym-fixed. Not climbing Munros or even walking into the office. But now, for this walk, I have been focusing on legs and core, walking into the office every day and going for long walks at the weekend.
I feel I’m on course for May. I wont know until I’m out there. I’m not really sure what to expect, but I feel like I’m doing well with the training. I have been working with a company called Brain Fit by FC Labs.
They are giving me personal training sessions every week for two hours, to train myself mentally. As, obviously, there is the physical side which I’ve been preparing for, but there will be days on this challenge when I wont meet anyone, so it’s about getting through that mentally tough time that will come.
It has been really beneficial for me to do this brain training. Hopefully it’s enough, but I just wont know until I’m out there.
I won’t sugarcoat it. There will be bad weather, aching feet and moments I’ll want to quit. But there will also be incredible views, powerful conversations, and a reminder that we’re all stronger than we think.
I’m feeling good and confident about the challenge. I’m aware there will be good days and bad days, but that’s true of life in general.
To donate to Matt’s The Walk to Hope charity challenge, in aid of The Canmore Trust, click here.
