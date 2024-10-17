Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With Scotland’s best family walk just on the outskirts of Edinburgh, I decided to check out the hour-long countryside walk with my family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harlaw and Threipmuir Reservoirs Circular in the Pentland Hills was named the best family walk in Scotland earlier this week, with an overall score of 9.97 out of 10 in a study carried out by outdoor experts Millets.

Evening News reporter Kevin Quinn enjoying Scotland's best family walk. | National World

Located near Balerno, the 4.5km circular trail is considered an easy route and takes an average of one hour and three minutes to complete. Taking advantage of rare sunny day for this time of year, we headed out shortly before lunch and thoroughly enjoyed the peaceful walk, with the welcome countryside air filling our lungs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After parking at Harlaw House Visitor Centre’s car park, we headed off past Harlaw Reservoir before heading up past woodland towards Threipmuir Reservoir.

Harlaw and Threipmuir Reservoirs Circular in the Pentland Hills, near Balerno, is a nice 4.5km circular trail which takes an average of one hour and three minutes to complete. | National World

Passing dog walkers and other families out enjoying the pleasant weather, we enjoyed the beautiful views of the Pentland Hills and looking down onto Edinburgh. We then headed uphill through another wood before striding back to our starting point at Harlaw Reservoir.

It was nice to escape the hustle and bustle of city life in Edinburgh and remember how lucky we are to have such beautiful countryside on our doorstep.

This walk is great for spending some quality time with the family, and the perfect distance to not tire yourself out. Just the right length for a peaceful day out with your family, it was easy to see why it was named the country’s best family walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We even had time on our relaxing walk for skimming some stones on the water. | Daniel Quinn

Having now discovered this great family walk, it wont be the last time I visit here with my family, as it is such a great spot to relax and forget about the stresses of modern life.

Watch the video above to see how my family and I got on while taking the Harlaw and Threipmuir Reservoirs Circular.