The Inspector Rebus author, who was made a knight in the Queen’s Birthday Honours last week, was speaking ahead of a series of events around the UK.

He also joked that prison would suit him fine – just so long as he didn’t have to share a cell.

Explaining that he's a creature of habit, the 62-year-old told iNews that if wife Miranda didn’t press him to do different things “the most adventurous thing I would do is walk to the pub”.

Sir Ian Rankin has compared Edinburgh to Doctor Who’s Tardis – saying it’s “much bigger on the inside than the outside”.

He continued: “I’m like Rebus in that way – if he ever takes a holiday he just sits in the pub and reads the paper.

“I suppose I like the idea of not having to make decisions.

“Prison would suit me, I think. So long as I didn’t have to share a cell.

“Just give me some music and a pile of books and I’d be quite happy in a room six foot by six.”

The Fife-born, Edinburgh-based writer is known across the world for Rebus novels, which are mostly based in and around the Scottish capital.

And he says Scotland’s capital is a city that is constantly surprises him.

He tod iNews: “Edinburgh is a Tardis. It’s much bigger on the inside than the outside.

“Its population is around half a million and you can walk around the centre in a day but the more you explore, the more you find.

“Even having lived here – on and off – since I was 18, I’m still finding new bits of it and I’m still finding new historical facts about it.

“It’s a city that rewards rereading.”

Last week, the author said he is “honoured” to receive his knighthood – but added that he's not sure what his star character John Rebus would make of it.

“It is amazing to be honoured in this way as we celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee,” Sir Ian said.