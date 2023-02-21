Iconic Edinburgh music store announces ‘sad closure’ after more than 170 years in the city

A much-loved Edinburgh store that has supplied instruments to musicians in the city for more than 170 years has announced its closure.

Rae Macintosh Musicroom, situated on Shandwick Place, stocks music books, instruments, accessories and gifts.

But due to what it called “the exceptional challenges of past three years”, the store will cease trading at the end of March 2023.

Originally owned by Mr Rae and Mr Macintosh, the shop first opened in George Street way back in the 1850s.

In 2013, it moved to its current location.

In a post on Facebook, the store’s owners said: “On Monday 20th of February we received the sad news that our store will cease trading to the public on Friday 31st of March due to market conditions.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your continued custom and loyalty to Rae Mac’s despite the exceptional challenges of past three years.”

Reacting to the news of the closure, one Facebook user commented: “Very sad to hear. I moved away from Edinburgh when I was 18 but it was my 'go to' music shop until then.

“When at school I worked in the Wimpy Bar across the street and spent most of my earnings at Rae Mac's when I was on my breaks. Best wishes to the staff who work there”.

Another Facebook user wrote: “For a long time they were in George Street and as a schoolboy used to hang out on Saturday mornings in a little mezzanine level at the back where strings and bits of instruments were kept and repairs done.

“Lots of boxes of stuff. Bought my first flat back mandolin there for £6.50. Think it was a Mr Sweeney”.

A third Facebook user posted: “First encountered Rae Macs in Queensferry Street in 1976 when I moved to Edinburgh.

“The smaller shop was sheet music, piled high and the bigger side was LPs, hunners of them!

“The staff was unique, quirky, eccentric and quite brilliant”.