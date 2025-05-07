Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Royal Navy veteran Hector McDonald, 99, from Livingston, was invited to attend the VE Day 80 Concert on Thursday after an interview he gave to the BBC, arranged by Sight Scotland Veterans which has supported Hector for more than 10 years.

I joined the Royal Navy when I was 18 and served from October 1943 until September 1946. During my time at sea, I braved the perilous conditions of the Atlantic Ocean as part of the Arctic Convoys, a vital but dangerous mission that helped sustain the Allied war effort.

I was awarded the Atlantic Star, a medal created to honour those who served in the freezing and treacherous northern seas during the Second World War. I later served in the Pacific, including operations in the Philippines and Japan.

Hector alongside his Aircraft Handling Crew during WW2. | Sight Scotland/ Hector McDonald

When victory in Europe was declared, we were given two bottles of beer, but the war wasn’t over for us. We still had to fight on in the Pacific. We were just north of Tokyo when we heard the Japanese had surrendered. I attended victory parades in Sydney and Melbourne.

It is hard to believe its 80 years ago since the war ended. VE day is a day to remember what happened and is a reminder to us all about the horror of war, but it is not a celebration. Too much happened to celebrate. I’ll never forget the day the war ended, there was such relief. We’d been through so much, and suddenly there was hope again.

I am visually impaired because of macular degeneration, and I’ve found invaluable friendship and support through Sight Scotland Veterans, regularly attending the charity’s Linburn Centre in Wilkieston.

Sight Scotland Veterans have been such a great support. They do so much for all of us, making sure we are not left feeling isolated at home. I love going to the Linburn Centre, it’s like a second family to me, I go every Monday and Friday, and I really wouldn’t miss it.

Hector at Sight Scotland Veterans' Linburn Centre in West Lothian. | Sight Scotland

Since I lost my sight, the support I’ve had from Sight Scotland Veterans really has been incredible. They’ve helped me stay active and connected and I’ve made some wonderful friends. I feel so privileged to have a place like the Linburn Centre to come to each week.

I can’t believe I’m getting this opportunity to celebrate VE Day 80 in London. I will be joined on his trip by Andy Cole, a Sight Scotland Veterans’ sports and partnership volunteer. Our travel, accommodation and event expenses are fully covered by the BBC as a gesture of appreciation for my wartime service and participation in the commemorative programme.

When I heard about the offer, I was apprehensive at first, as I wasn’t sure if I could manage the trip at my age. But Sight Scotland Veterans have helped arrange everything with the BBC and I have Andy coming with me.

I never imagined at my age I’d be heading to London for something like this. I’m incredibly excited and so thankful to everyone who’s made this happen.