Edinburgh tree surgeon, Nico Ogilvie-Hayes, will take on a gruelling challenge in the summer to raise money for Parkinson's UK – cycling 186 miles across the outer Hebridean Islands.

When my mum was diagnosed with Parkinson's a year ago, it was a difficult time for our family – and especially for my mum who had to get used to living with the disease.

There are a lot of unknowns because it affects people differently. Parkinson's can become a lot worse immediately after being diagnosed for some, but less so for others.

But the Parkinson’s UK team assigned to my mum and neurologists at the hospital have given us peace of mind, answered every question we had and have just been amazing, so I really wanted to give something back.

I’ve been planning to cycle 186 miles around the outer Hebridean Islands for about three or four months, and I’ve started a JustGiving page and hope to raise as much as possible.

Although I’ve cycled in some races in the past, I’d still consider myself a novice. I did the Great Glen Way last year which is 66 miles over three days, but this is obviously a bit different and I’ll probably be on the road for eight or nine days.

I’ll leave on June 5 and travel across 10 islands, starting at Vatersay and ending at the Butt of Lewis lighthouse. Because I’m a tree surgeon, I’ve been really busy with work following the storm in January, but I’ve made time at the weekends to get some training in – usually around a 30-mile trip to get back in the swing of things - but it's definitely going to be a challenge.

I was with my mum during the whole process and still am, and I really appreciate that there are incredible people at Parkinson’s UK that are there to help and raise awareness about the disease, which is fastest growing neurological condition in the world.

There’s around 153,000 people in the UK with Parkinson's, 13,000 in Scotland, and it’s looking like there will be 15,000 by the end of next year. There’s more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety, and there is currently no cure, so I’m supporting Parkinson’s UK because they campaign for better healthcare, fund research and improve people’s lives.

Sometimes people are experiencing a change in symptoms for the first time or they want a bit more advice on medication – these changes are quite scary for a lot of people, especially if you've never experienced it in your life before or live on your own, so having someone to talk to about that and give you some immediate guidance is a godsend. They also offer wider support to help people, from local clubs they can join, changes in diet and all the contributing factors to maintaining a bit of a balance with the understanding of your diagnosis.

Parkinson’s doesn't just affect the person that has been diagnosed, it can also affect extended family and friends to an extent – but at the same time, through the help of Parkinson's UK, it also brings people together as well. Anything that is life-threatening gives us the opportunity to redefine our values and focus on the important things in life.