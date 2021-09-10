Crowds flocked to Glasgow Green

In pictures: 50,000 music fans at Glasgow's TRNSMT festival

Thousands of music lovers descended on Glasgow for the TRNSMT festival which opened on Friday.

By Lucinda Cameron
Friday, 10th September 2021, 5:35 pm

Up to 50,000 people a day are expected to attend the festival which is taking place at Glasgow Green until Sunday, with performers including Liam Gallagher, Snow Patrol, Amy Macdonald and The Chemical Brothers.

Festival goers have been arrived at the site under overcast skies since gates opened at 11am on Friday, some wearing face masks and many draped in Saltire flags.

Courteeners, Sam Fender, Blossoms and Inhaler were among the bands performing on Friday.

To gain access to the site everyone who attends TRNSMT must provide proof of a negative NHS Covid-19 lateral flow test (LFT), which must be taken no more than 48 hours before they arrive.

Ticket holders will be refused entry without proof of a negative LFT, and those attending on multiple days must take a second test 48 hours after the first one.

1. Fans return to TRNSMT

Festival-goers arrived from 11am

Photo: Lisa Ferguson

2. Fans return to TRNSMT

AJ Tracey on the Main Stage

Photo: Lisa Ferguson

3. Fans return to TRNSMT

All those attending had to show proof of a negative lateral flow test

Photo: Lisa Ferguson

4. Fans return to TRNSMT

The festival continues until Sunday

Photo: Lisa Ferguson

