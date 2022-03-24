The group of 52 children were helped to safety by the Dnipro Kids Appeal, founded and run by Hibs fans, and have been staying in a hotel in Poland for two weeks.
Previous attempts to bring the children to Scotland had been unsuccessful, with necessary paperwork having pushed back planned flights, but in the early hours of this morning, the charity confirmed that the children are now on Scottish soil.
Safety in Poland
The children were put up in a hotel in Poznan, Poland, for two weeks while plans were made for their future. Duncan MacRae, the charity's media manager, said staff at the hotel had organised activities for the children to take their minds off what was happening back in their hometown. Planned activities included cinema trips, bowling and sports.
More helped to safety
Days after the first move, the charity was able to help more orphans and their 'orphanage mums' - parental figures who run the orphanages - to safety, bringing the total number of orphans rescued to 46. Here are some of the children waiting to board a train to Lviv.
Excitement for big move
Plans to bring the now-52 orphans to the UK were put on hold twice while paperwork was completed. They were booked to fly out on Monday but the were forced to push plans back again. Speaking on the upcoming move, one child, Katya, said she was sad to leave her home, friends and orphanage dad but added that she was excited to come to Scotland.
Heading to the airport
The children and charity representatives got to Chopin Airport in Warsaw, Poland on Monday, March 21, when they were due to fly to the UK. They are seen during a stopover with their luggage. Picture: AP Photo/Pawel Kuczynski
