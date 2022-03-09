The Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust said Endurance was found at a depth of 3,008 metres and approximately four miles south of the position originally recorded by the ship’s captain Frank Worsley.
Pictures show the work carried out by the Endurance22 Expedition and the well preserved vessel, including the name, ‘Endurance’ arced across the stern.
The expedition’s director of exploration said footage of Endurance showed it to be intact and “by far the finest wooden shipwreck” he has seen.
1. Photo issued by Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust of the stern of the wreck of Endurance, Sir Ernest Shackleton's ship which has not been seen since it was crushed by the ice and sank in the Weddell Sea in 1915.
Photo: Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust/National Georgraphic
2. Undated file photo of Sir Ernest Shackleton.
Photo: PA
3. The taffrail, ship's wheel and aft well deck on the wreck of Endurance.
Photo: Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust/National Georgraphic
4. The South African polar research and logistics vessel, S.A. Agulhas II, on an expedition to find the wreck of Endurance by Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust
Photo: James Blake/Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust