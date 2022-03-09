1. Photo issued by Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust of the stern of the wreck of Endurance, Sir Ernest Shackleton's ship which has not been seen since it was crushed by the ice and sank in the Weddell Sea in 1915.

Photo: Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust/National Georgraphic