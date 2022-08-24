In Pictures: Ferry Fair 2022

The event made a glorious return to the High Street in South Queensferry after an absence of three years following the pandemic. The sun shone all week as events took place each day around the town in the lead up to Fair Day itself on August 13.

For many residents, the fun starts in earnest with the appearance of the Burryman, who tours the town each year on the Friday before Fair Day on the Saturday.

The Burryman attracts an audience from far and wide who marvel at this centuries old tradition.

The 2022 Ferry Fair day was as good as anyone can remember and a large crowd watched the coronation of Queen Jessica Wilson by Gracious Person, Mrs Anne Mitchell. Also in attendance was Herald, Harley Higgins, and the Queen’s court which consisted this year of pupils from St Margaret’s Primary School.

After the ceremony, the onlookers partied well into the late afternoon with live music from the stage provided by the band, Little Red.

1. On parade The crowds were delighted to see the return of the parade after a three year absence. Photo: Alistair Pryde Photo Sales

2. Coronation The Gracious Person, Mrs Anne Mitchell performs the coronation Photo: Alistair Pryde Photo Sales

3. Chairwoman Ferry Fair Festival Chair, Mrs Tracy Guyan, addresses the crowd in her annual vote of thanks. Photo: Alistair Pryde Photo Sales

4. Party time After the coronation, the celebrations begin with an explosion of confetti from the stage Photo: sub Photo Sales