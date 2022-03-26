The band said it was “devastated by the untimely loss” and asked for the privacy of his family to be respected.

Hawkins played in the Foos with former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl on vocal for more than two decades, alongside Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

In September 2015, the band played a massive gig at Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium.

Just a few months earlier, Grohl had fallen and shattered his right leg during a concert in Gothenburg.

Now, here he was in the Capital: wearing a metal brace, sat on a large, remote-controlled, Doctor Who-influenced throne and ready to rock.

Foo Fighters played another massive Edinburgh gig at Meadowbank Stadium in 2007 as part of T on the Fringe .

We take a look back at the iconic gig, and share some more Foo Fighters pics from down the years.

Sticks man Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters performs on stage (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Fans listen to Foo Fighters during their performance at the Stadium of Light Picture: David Wood

Dave Grohl pictured at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium during Foo Fighters gig. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Fans listen to front man Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters. Picture: DAVID WOOD