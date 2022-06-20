In Pictures: Let's Rock Festival - were you among those pictured at Dalkeith Country Park?

Even the sun made an appearance last weekend for the return of a much loved 80s music festival to Midlothian.

By Kevin Quinn
Monday, 20th June 2022, 10:54 am
Updated Monday, 20th June 2022, 12:10 pm

Thousands of music fans gathered at Dalkeith Country Park on Saturday for the return of the Let’s Rock music festival following a two year absence due to Covid, with acts including OMD, Tiffany, Level 42, Five Star and Squeeze performing.

Here are some pictures of the acts and some of those who went along to enjoy the day. See anyone you know?

1. Something About You

Level 42 performing at Let's Rock 2022, held at Dalkeith Country Park. Photo by Steve Gunn.

Photo: Steve Gunn

2. Having a great time

The crowd at Let's Rock Scotland 2022. Photo by Steve Gunn.

Photo: Steve [email protected]

3. Shining bright

These ladies certainly got into the retro vibe at Dalkeith Country Park. Photo by Steve Gunn.

Photo: Steve [email protected]

4. Having a great time

Thousands of music fans turned out for the festival's return.

Photo: Steve [email protected]

