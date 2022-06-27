In Pictures: Loanhead Childrens Gala Day

Loanhead Children’s Gala Day attracted the crowds and even the sunshine on Saturday as the event returned to it’s more traditional June date after three years of disruption caused by the pandemic.

By Kevin Quinn
Monday, 27th June 2022, 11:21 am

Midlothian’s oldest festival was welcomed back to its usual calendar date after an August event last year and postponement in 2020 due to Covid restrictions, with the people of Loanhead taking to the streets, and Queen, Connie Gibb, crowned.

1. Holding court

The Queen's Court on stage. Photo by Joe Gilhooley LRPS.

2. Home fit for a Queen

Herald Callum Roseburgh collects Queen Connie Gibb from her home. Photo by Joe Gilhooley LRPS.

3. Royalty on tour

The Queen and Herald salute the crowds through the streets of Loanhead. Photo by Joe Gilhooley LRPS.

4. In the running

These youngsters took part in the sporting events in the park. Photo by Joe Gilhooley LRPS.

