In Pictures: Loanhead Childrens Gala Day

Midlothian’s oldest festival was welcomed back to its usual calendar date after an August event last year and postponement in 2020 due to Covid restrictions, with the people of Loanhead taking to the streets, and Queen, Connie Gibb, crowned.
1. Holding court
The Queen's Court on stage. Photo by Joe Gilhooley LRPS.
2. Home fit for a Queen
Herald Callum Roseburgh collects Queen Connie Gibb from her home. Photo by Joe Gilhooley LRPS.
3. Royalty on tour
The Queen and Herald salute the crowds through the streets of Loanhead. Photo by Joe Gilhooley LRPS.
4. In the running
These youngsters took part in the sporting events in the park. Photo by Joe Gilhooley LRPS.
