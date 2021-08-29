In Pictures: Scottish Coal Carrying Championships 2021

The gruelling event took place in Kelty on Saturday for the first time in five years.
Wallace Nelson from Kinross on the men’s race in 4:56 and Caroline Lech, from Carnock, the ladies in 5:02. While Rebeca Prowse from Broxburn won the girls race and Cohan Hunter from Kelty the boys.
Gordon Brown, former Prime Minister and former Labour MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, together with National Pride UK directors presented prizes to the winning participants.
Launched in 1995, the annual event was created by Michael Boyle and is one of only two coal races in the world. His aim was to create an enduring link between the modern-day village and its’ rich coal mining heritage.
Here are some pictures from the event.
1. Scottish Coal Carrying Championships 2021
Competitors take part in the Scottish Coal Carrying Championships through the streets of Kelty in Fife. Picture date: Saturday August 28, 2021. PA Photo. The annual event is one of only two Coal Races in the world and the men's race requires participants to carry a 50-kilo bag of coal and the women's race requires a 25-kilo bag of coal to be carried over 1000 metres through the village. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Photo: Jane Barlow
2. Scottish Coal Carrying Championships 2021
Photo: Jane Barlow
3. Scottish Coal Carrying Championships 2021
Photo: Jane Barlow
4. Scottish Coal Carrying Championships 2021
Wallace Nelson, from Kinross, goes on to win the Mens Race in the Scottish Coal Carrying Championships through the streets of Kelty in Fife. Picture date: Saturday August 28, 2021.
Photo: Jane Barlow