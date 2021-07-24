The team was tasked to rescue the inflatable at around 6.30pm on Friday, July 23, along with Fisherrow Coastguard and Kinghorn RNLI Lifeboat, but when they arrived on the scene they discovered it had floated back to shore further along the coast.

Thankfully nobody was on it and everyone was safe.

A group enjoying a day at the beach handed it to the North Berwick Coastguard Rescue Team who returned it to the “very embarrassed owner”.

She was given advice for the future which included using a rope or a means of securing inflatables.

The team has reminded all other beach goers to do the same, or “better still, don’t take them at all”.

If you see someone or something you are concerned about you should call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

The inflatable which escaped its owner and made its way out to sea prompting a rescue mission before floating back to the shore.