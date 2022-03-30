The Scottish craft beer company will stage the event in the Leith venue in May, with the aim of bringing the lager-drinking joy of Oktoberfest to a year-round audience.

Innis & Gunn Lager Beer will lead the sessions, along with interactive stage games, prizes, flash beer giveaways, crowd singing, an audience conductor and local street food.

Those heading along can also expect mass singalongs from Innis & Gunn’s Human Jukebox, a live band with guests able to suggest songs, and the chance to vote for upcoming tracks by cheering for their choices.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Innis & Gunn is launching ‘Ultimate Beer Hall’ – an Oktoberfest style event, but in a new original way – and with the first event taking place in Edinburgh in May.

Set to be Edinburgh’s biggest event of its kind, welcoming around two thousand people across the five sessions, the event will totally takeover The Biscuit Factory and entertainment will be both inside and outside, with long bench style seating, projections from local creatives and a bar also offering wine and spirits.

The Capital will be the first city to host Innis & Gunn’s Ultimate Beer Hall, with five sessions over four dates, from 5-8 May.

Dougal Gunn Sharp, Founder and Master Brewer, Innis & Gunn said: “We all love the unique anticipation and excitement that Oktoberfest gives people; the expectation that you will enjoy pints of Lager and make new drinking buddies as you experience the craziness of the event going on around you.

“Everyone loves Oktoberfest but we have reimagined it, so that we can put it on whenever we want. And let’s face it, now is the time.

“After being locked down for two years, we need to get everyone together for a unique experience, to cut loose, sing, dance and celebrate in a way that only Oktoberfest-style Lager drinking can deliver.

“Booking is now open for what will is set to be a sell out event.”

Tickets for all five sessions of Innis & Gunn’s Ultimate Beer Hall are now available and booking is essential.

In October, plans to build Innis & Gunn’s new brewery in Edinburgh were given the green light, with the building set to be the first of its kind built in the city in more than 150 years.

Proposals for the brewery, which will span a two-hectare site at Heriot Watt University’s research park, were submitted in May 2020 following a successful crowdfunding campaign which saw more than 2,000 investors raise £3.3million of the £20million needed to built the facility.

And planning permission was granted by the city council, much to the delight of company founder Dougal Gunn Sharp.

“I have wanted to build this brewery in Edinburgh for almost two decades and as the business has grown and gone from strength to strength, the importance has only increased,” he said.

“To have planning permission now granted at such an inspiring site is an important step forward.”

Beers brewed at the site will include the award-winning core range as well as other cask-matured ones.

Guided tours will also be on offer, giving beer drinkers the chance to experience the process first hand.

And for students undertaking degrees at the School of Brewing and Distilling, the new brewery will provide work placement opportunities in an exciting new collaboration between Innis & Gunn and Heriot Watt.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.