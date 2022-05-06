Inspirational Lauren crowned Miss Midlothian Ambassador for her charity work

Lauren Elaine (35) lives with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, which is a very rare condition which affects connective tissues supporting the skin, bones, blood vessels, and other organs and tissues.

She entered Miss Midlothian 2022 and won the Ambassador title for raising £1,145 for children’s charities – The Haydon Kennon Foundation/ SIMBA and Les Hoey.

Lauren’s friend Andrew Hiddleston, from Bonnyrigg, spoke of his delight at her picking up the title at the recent ceremony held at Mayfield Community Club.

Lauren Elaine receiving her Miss Midlothian Ambassador crown from Helen Kennon from the Haydon Kennon Foundation.

He said: “I used to work with Lauren at the local charity get2gether, which helps people with disabilities. It puts on events for disabled adults. Safe and accessible events that members can come along to and enjoy themselves. Lauren is very active with get2gether. She gets support at home. And it has changed my life also. It enhances the lives of so many local people with disabilities.

"Lauren is an amazing person. I’m glad she has now received the recognition she deserves. Her daughter Chloe is 12 now. Because of Lauren’s disability it wasn’t really expected that she would become pregnant, so Lauren having Chloe was a big surprise. Lauren is immensely proud of Chloe, who she calls her ‘miracle child’.”

Speaking about the Miss Midlothian event, Andrew said: "This is the first time it has been held in Midlothian I believe. It’s not just about girls looking pretty, it’s about raising money for charity as well.

"To raise the money, Lauren held nights out through get2gether. She did a lot of work to organise these charity events.

Lauren with her "miracle baby" Chloe, who is now 11.

"I was there at the ceremony. It was an amazing night. There was a lot of people from get2gether there to support her. So it was nice for the charity to get recognition as well as Lauren.

“Lauren is very altruistic and an example of what can be achieved with determination. Well done Lauren you are a true superstar, we at get2gether are so proud of you.”