Inspirational young people honoured at this year's Midlothian Young People Awards
The winners have been announced at a special ceremony held at Rosslyn Chapel.
These awards are open to young people living, working or studying in Midlothian and feature five categories of awards which are organised by Midlothian Council in conjunction with the Lord-Lieutenant of Midlothian.
They are also supported by Midlothian Young Ambassadors who are selected for their commitment and ability as young leaders or volunteers and winners were selected by a panel of local participants of the Duke of Edinburgh scheme.
Each winner and runner-up received a certificate and a trophy, presented by Midlothian Provost Debbi McCall and Lord-Lieutenant Lt Col Richard Callander. and a charitable donation was also made on their behalf to a charity of their choice. The winners in each of the five categories are: Caring & Volunteering - Winner: Arran McManus/runner-up: Charlotte Hinton; Local Community - Winner: Lexie Paterson/runner-up: One Youth; Sport & Physical Activity - Winner: Penicuik Athletic Youth Football Club under 18 girls team/runner-up: Ewan Miller; Arts & Culture - Winner: Alexander Thompson/runner-up: The Amazing Brains; Achievement in Learning - Winner: Keiran Williamson/runner-up: Levi Kilmurry; Midlothian Award - Samantha Gough.
Lt Col Callander said: "This year’s awards have again highlighted some exceptional young people and given us the chance to recognise their achievements and their contributions to life across the area.
"I would thank everyone who has nominated a young person this year and, of course, congratulate all the winners and runners-up. It is heartening and often humbling to know that we have such great young people around us and all such worthy winners.”
Ms McCall added: "These awards provide a special opportunity to celebrate our young people's passion, determination and commitment. They are an asset to their local communities.”