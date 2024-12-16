Inspirational young people in Midlothian celebrated at annual awards

Mark Dowie
By Mark Dowie

Editor

Published 16th Dec 2024, 10:35 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Amazing young people from across the county were honoured recently for their contributions to their local communities at this year’s Midlothian Young People Awards (MYPA).

Held at Rosslyn Chapel, the awards are open to young people living, working or studying in the county feature five categories of awards which are organised by Midlothian Council in conjunction, the Lord-Lieutenant of Midlothian, the Midlothian Youth Platform and other young people.

Midlothian Council chief executive Grace Vickers, welcomed everyone to the event which was hosted by group service manager Annette Lang supported by S6 St David’s High School pupil, Eustaice Oweh. Matt Kelly from the council’s recycling team, who is also a renowned poet, read a poem written specifically for the event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Each winner and runner-up received a certificate and a trophy and a charitable donation will also be made to a charity of their choice.

The winners and runners-up are pictured with Lord-Lieutenant Lt Col Richard Callander.The winners and runners-up are pictured with Lord-Lieutenant Lt Col Richard Callander.
The winners and runners-up are pictured with Lord-Lieutenant Lt Col Richard Callander.

The categories and winners were: The Caring and Volunteering Award – winner Reuben Ferguson/runner up Chloe Patterson; The Sport and Physical Activity Award – winner Aimee Aitken/runner-up Aimee Falconer; The Arts and Culture Award – winner the KP Glee Choir/unner Up was Kieran Burnett; The Achievement in Learning Award – winner Jayden Bradley/runner up – Rachel Leitch; The Local Community Award – winner Jake Mowatt/runners-up Blair and Aila Mackenzie; The Midlothian Award – winner Rachel Pettigrew.

Prizes were presented by Midlothian Provost, Cllr Debbi McCall and Midlothian’s Lord-Lieutenant, Lt Col Richard Callander.

Lt Col Callander said: “After receiving a record number of entries for this year’s awards, I’m delighted to offer my warmest congratulations to all winners and runners-up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Once again, these awards have provided an opportunity to highlight some amazing achievements by some of Midlothian’s exceptional young people, who are an inspiration to us all.”

Ms McCall added: “All the winners should be very proud of their achievements. They are role models and provide inspiration to other young people.

"A big thank you to everyone who made a nomination.”

Related topics:MidlothianRosslyn Chapel
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice