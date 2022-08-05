To mark International Beer Day, we asked readers on the Edinburgh Evening News Facebook page to name the best Scottish beer of them all. From refreshing lagers to full-bodied ales, here are their recommendations. Sláinte!
1. Tennent's
"Tennent's, the Scottish champagne," said one of our readers. "Hands down," said another. Scotland's best-selling pale lager is made by Wellpark Brewery in Glasgow.
Photo: David Gallie
2. Innis & Gunn
Based in the Capital, Innis & Gunn has taprooms in Leith, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee. The Original is Innis & Gunn's flagship drink and Scotland's number one craft lager. What makes it unique is being matured in whisky casks to give it a deep, smooth, and rich flavour.
Photo: Innis & Gunn
3. Dark Island
Described as chocolatey, rich, and delicious, Dark Island has twice won CAMRA’s Champion Beer of Scotland. Made by The Orkney Brewery, it has ripe, fruity and roast coffee aromas with flavours of dark chocolate, dates and nuts.
Photo: Other
4. Bitter and Twisted
Harviestoun's Bitter and Twisted was singled out by our readers as one of the best. Made by one of Scotland's longest-established craft brewers, the golden ale won world's best ale at the World Beer Awards.
Photo: Chris Watt Photography