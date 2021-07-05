International bicycle film festival returns to Edinburgh to mark 20th anniversary with virtual screenings

The Bicycle Film Festival is returning to mark its 20th anniversary.

The Bicycle Film Festival (BFF) will offer a short film program that aims to appeal to a wide audience of people from cyclists to film connoisseurs and everyone in between.

The event will be hosted by the Edinburgh Festival of Cycling, which will mark the 20th anniversary of the festival.

The Bicycle Film Festival had plans in 2020 to celebrate their special milestone, but unfortunately due to coronavirus the tour had to be postponed.

The BFF are now making a virtual comeback.

BFF Founding Director Brendt Barbur said, “In a year of a global pandemic, economic strife, a contentious political period the bicycle boom worldwide is optimistic news to celebrate. We hope to offer a positive respite from all of this for people.”

Founded in New York, the Bicycle Film festival celebrates bicycle through art, film and music.

In the last 20 years the festival has travelled the world in up to 100 cities with an audience of over one million people.

This year’s programme will be available online between July 16 - 25. Tickets are available from http://www.bicyclefilmfestival.com/ with a portion of the ticket sales going to EdFoC.

