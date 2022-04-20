Investment in pedestrian crossings across West Lothian

Springfield Road in Linlithgow.

Council Executive have backed proposals to invest £370,000 for crossings to improve safety for vulnerable road users and encourage active travel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme will see puffin crossings installed at both Preston Road and Springfield Road in Linlithgow, upgrading the existing zebra crossing. This will also be carried out at Main Street, Mid Calder; Hardhill Road, Bathgate; North Street, Armadale; and Church Street in Addiewell,

Toucan crossings will also be built at Kirkton South Road and Murieston Road West in Livingston, while pedestrian refuge islands will be created at the A89 junction of Newhouses Road in Broxburn and A705 Redmill Nursing Home in East Whitburn.