Irvine Welsh: Iconic Edinburgh author reacts to latest Scottish Conservative tweet that used Trainspotting poster
Irvine Welsh has struck down the Scottish Conservatives on Twitter after the party’s account used the famous Trainspotting poster to encourage voters to oust the Scottish National Party ahead of the local elections next month.
The Tory advert has the words “Vote Scottish Conservatives” down the infamous orange panel while the centre has been filled with a mocking list of the apparent failures of the SNP.
The Scottish author didn’t hold back when making his view of their message clear, with a quote tweet saying: “Get f****d you c***s.”
The poster reads: “Choose chopping up school doors.
"Choose ferries with painted on windows that don’t even float. Choose the ‘Saudi Arabia of renewables’.
“Choose blaming the TOAAARIES.”
It continues with points including “choose the worst drug deaths in Europe” and “choose decriminalising heroin”, finishing with a final jab to the SNP of: “Choose a country stuck, endlessly going over the same arguments we had in 2014.
"Choose another life. Choose life without the SNP.”