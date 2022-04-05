The Tory advert has the words “Vote Scottish Conservatives” down the infamous orange panel while the centre has been filled with a mocking list of the apparent failures of the SNP.

The Scottish author didn’t hold back when making his view of their message clear, with a quote tweet saying: “Get f****d you c***s.”

The poster reads: “Choose chopping up school doors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Choose ferries with painted on windows that don’t even float. Choose the ‘Saudi Arabia of renewables’.

“Choose blaming the TOAAARIES.”

It continues with points including “choose the worst drug deaths in Europe” and “choose decriminalising heroin”, finishing with a final jab to the SNP of: “Choose a country stuck, endlessly going over the same arguments we had in 2014.

"Choose another life. Choose life without the SNP.”

Irvine Welsh: Iconic Edinburgh author reacts to Scottish Conservatives using Trainspotting poster to attack the SNP

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.