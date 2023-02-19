Nature lovers are being offered a “once in a lifetime” opportunity to live and work on an extraordinary Firth of Forth island. NatureScot is looking for volunteers on the Isle of May, a short boat trip from Anstruther in Fife.

You will be required to live and work on the island, which is inhabited by thousands of seabirds including puffins, Arctic Terns, guillemot, Kittiwake, razor bills and shags. Training, equipment, and accommodation will be provided.

Volunteers are required to help with visitor management, species monitoring, and practical maintenance of the nature reserve. According to the advertisement, the role is to start mid April to mid August 2023, with length of placement and starting date flexible.

Puffins are among the thousands of seabirds which nest on the Isle of May during the summer

The advert reads: “Fancy a unique island experience? This is a chance of a lifetime opportunity to live and work on this special seabird island. We’ll provide you with training, ongoing support from our NNR team, field equipment and we will be able to lend you waterproofs. We can offer accommodation (not food) and will pay for some travel including the boat to the island. Food is purchased; cooked and eaten communally.”

Volunteers need to be at least 18-years-old, “personable, approachable, enthusiastic, a good communicator”, and have “excellent” spoken English. They will need to have a "strong interest" in conservation, a knowledge of Scotland’s natural heritage, and be physically fit and responsible. Volunteers should also be willing to work outdoors in all weathers.

Anyone interested is asked to contact David Steel at [email protected] to request application form. The deadline for applications is Friday February 24, 2023.