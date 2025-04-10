3 . Cramond

For an adventurous day out that costs no money, tourists could try walking out to Cramond Island. There is much to explore on the tidal island, including old gun emplacements and ex-military buildings built during the Second World War. The island can be reached by a causeway from the village of Cramond, but make sure to check tide times for safe crossing back. Tourists could also enjoy the beach and village feel of the place, or even a gentle stroll along the promenade towards Granton. | Ian Rutherford