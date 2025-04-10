Although there are now plenty of tourist ‘haunts’ across the city, including the obvious attractions like Edinburgh Castle, the tour buses and most of the Old Town, there are so many great things in Edinburgh they could also see and do while here.
Most of my suggestions for the great things tourists could enjoy in Edinburgh are away from the city centre, including taking a trip to Cramond, Portobello Beach and Craigmillar Castle.
Closer to the centre, they should also visit the Union Canal, Dean Village or even Gorgie and Leith to see our two main local football teams Hibs and Hearts in action.
1. The Union Canal
This waterway running from Fountainbridge in Edinburgh to Falkirk was opened in 1822 and is a great spot for relaxing and getting away from the hustle and bustle of the city. This oasis of calm has so far alluded tourists, despite the pleasant sights and sounds while walking along the footpath, and the water sports activities available on the canal, as well as excursions and special events held on the Edinburgh waterway. | JPI Media License
2. Dr Neil's Garden
Named the “most peaceful spot in the country” last year is Dr Neil’s Garden, a hidden gem beauty spot that even many locals don’t know exists. Lying next to the 12th Century Duddingston Kirk, where the lower slopes of Arthur’s Seat meet Duddingston Loch, Dr Neil’s Garden is an oasis of calm, which usually opens to the public around March to October each year. It began its life in 1963 as husband-and-wife GPs, Nancy and Andrew Neil, started cultivating a once “scrappy piece of wilderness” into a tranquil setting. | Submitted Photo: Third Party
3. Cramond
For an adventurous day out that costs no money, tourists could try walking out to Cramond Island. There is much to explore on the tidal island, including old gun emplacements and ex-military buildings built during the Second World War. The island can be reached by a causeway from the village of Cramond, but make sure to check tide times for safe crossing back. Tourists could also enjoy the beach and village feel of the place, or even a gentle stroll along the promenade towards Granton. | Ian Rutherford
4. Corstrophine Hill
Located in the west of the city, Corstorphine Hill offers tranquil wooded walks and stunning city views. When you visit the beauty spot you can also explore several landmarks including Corstorphine Hill Tower, a walled garden and an abandoned nuclear bunker. | Calum McRoberts - Woodland on Corstorphine Hill
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.