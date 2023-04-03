News you can trust since 1873
James Clark: Concerns growing for missing 86-year-old man reported missing from his care home in Carluke

There are concerns for a missing 86-year-old man reported missing from his care home.

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 07:25 BST- 2 min read

A search is underway to help trace an 86-year-old man who has been reported missing from a care home in Carluke.

James Clark left the Orchard House Care Home in Waygateshaw Road, Crossford, in Carluke around 6.20pm on Saturday. He was seen heading along Braidwood Road 20 minutes later but has not been seen since.

Concerns are growing for his welfare, and there is a belief that as he was originally from Livingston, he might try and go there.

He has been described as around 5 ft 4i ns, of slim build with grey hair. When last seen he was wearing dark navy coloured trousers, a forest green fleece top and black shoes with velcro straps. He may also have been wearing gloves.

Inspector Peter Johnstone said: "James has been missing overnight and we are becoming increasingly concerned. He is new to the area and may have become lost or disorientated.

“It is vital that we find James as soon as we can and I am asking anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to get in touch. Please check any outhouses and sheds in case he has sought shelter.

“If you have been driving in the area please check your dash-cam for any information that could help us to trace James and if you are out and about please keep a look out for him.

“If you see James call us immediately on 101, quoting reference number 3586 of Saturday, 1 April, 2023.”

