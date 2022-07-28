Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have released an appeal for information to help trace Jamie Morgan who was last seen three days ago.

A picture of the 38-year-old has been released, and police add that “he is of larger build than the photo currently shows.”

Officers are asking Jamie to make contact to confirm that he is safe and well and urge him to return to hospital.

In a statement on social media, police in Edinburgh added: “Anybody who has seen him is advised not to make a direct approach, but to contact South Wales Police on 01656 655555 or your local police.”