Janny's legendary memorial football tournament marks 30 years

Janny Pearson pictured with former pupils.

Following the sad death of nine-year-old Neil Wyse, much-loved ‘janny’ of Gorebridge Primary, Alex Pearson, wanted to keep his memory alive.

Neil was murdered three days after Christmas in 1992.

Alex’s wife, Jane, said: “The Wyse family were our neighbours. Neil was a lovely laddie and a promising football player.”

The five-a-side football competition marks its 30th anniversary this month, a major milestone reached after a promise made to Alex who passed away 13 years ago following a brave battle with cancer.

The popular tournament lives on through the commitment of the Pearson family and the local schools.

Speaking to the Advertiser, Jane, said: “He was Janny Pearson and loved his school –the children, parents and teachers, and he was so loved in return. He was passionate about football so took over the school football team.

"He took them to matches and they did well and won a few competitions. He also worked tirelessly to raise money for the football kit.”

After his retirement, Alex still ran the competition, provided the medals and ensured the trophies were in place.

Sadly, he was diagnosed with terminal cancer 15 years ago, and apart from worrying about his three sons and wife, Jane, his only other concern was that the tournament would continue.

“Alex died 13 years past November and my son Craig and I have kept it going since then,” said Jane. “Craig purchases the medals and there are additional small trophies for best players - male and female, best goalkeeper- male and female, and the large trophies for the winning teams.

All four schools in Gorebridge participate - Gorebridge, Stobhill, St Andrews and Gore Glen, and they really look forward to it. It is the only inter-school competition now. It’s wonderful because a lot of the parents who have children in the schools, they played in the tournament when they were pupils.”

Alex is stilled revered as Janny Pearson by so many in Gorebridge, says Jane proudly.