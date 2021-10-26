Ms Snydrova, 23, was last seen in the Woodburn area at around 10pm on October 23, and was reported missing on October 24.

She is known to visit Calton Hill and Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh, and sometimes goes to Heart of Midlothian football matches.

She is white, 5ft 2in tall, slim and has short dark hair.

She has a guitar tattoo on her back and was last seen wearing black leggings, a light grey hoodie and black trainers. She may also be carrying a tablet with her.

She speaks Polish and English but her family have said she speaks English with an American sounding accent.

Anyone who has any information on Ms Snydrova’s whereabouts should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 1802 of October 24.

