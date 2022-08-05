Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

JJ Chalmers paid tribute to the city of Birmingham during the BBC Broadcast

The Edinburgh-born TV host paid tribute to Yule after he secured bronze at the 2022 Games having finished fourth at the last two Commonwealth Games.

Reflecting after his friend Micky Yule secured the medal the BBC Tonight At The Games host, who an injured in a bomb blast in Afghanistan in 2011 while serving as a Royal Marine said: "Understanding the context of the world that we come from, we are not extraordinary. The guys we got injured with, we came to the city together, have gone on to do exceptional things - pretty much all of them."

Visibly holding back the tears, the BBC host and Invictus Games medallist added: "The last thing I want to say - and this is hard - is thank you to Birmingham.

"Whenever people said the name of this city, I thought of the hospital. It was amazing, and I am grateful to it.

"But now, when people say Birmingham I think of these games and this city gave me a life - and now I have something to live for."

Viewers took to social media following the emotional scenes – with one user writing: “Incredible emotion from JJ Chalmers, wonderful words. Lovely moment between him and the equally emotional Isa Guha.”

Another added: “JJ Chalmers talking about Birmingham is one of the most powerful things I've seen in a long time. If you haven't seen it, seek it out.”

Another Twitter user wrote: “What an amazing presenter you are JJ. So humbling, so erudite, and so astonishingly truthful. Thank you for an extraordinary moment of television.

Another added: “In tears listening to Olympic round up. How amazing to hear the words of JJ Chalmers”

JJ Chalmers, who is on the BBC presenting team for the Game was treated at the Birmingham Queen Elizabeth Hospital.