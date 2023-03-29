News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news
29 minutes ago Paul O’Grady tribute ‘For the Love of Paul O’Grady’ will air on ITV
4 hours ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
6 hours ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
6 hours ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany
6 hours ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star

JK Rowling concerned for her family’s safety after receiving ‘threats’ because of her views on gender issues

Harry Potter author admits she doesn’t regret being outspoken about her views on gender issues

Neve Wilkinson
By Neve Wilkinson
Published 29th Mar 2023, 17:05 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 17:06 BST

JK Rowling has revealed her family are being threatened by people who disagree with her stance on women’s rights.

The Harry Potter author, 57, who lives in Edinburgh, has consistently voiced her controversial views on gender, trans people and single-sex spaces.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On The Witch Trials of JK Rowling podcast, she admitted that she doesn’t regret vocalising her views and would continue to speak out, despite the abuse.

You didn’t know that the author of the beloved Harry Potter novels studied in Edinburgh? In 1996, J.K. Rowling completed a teacher training course at Moray House but continued working on her novel in her spare time. In fact, Rowling wrote parts of the first Harry Potter book in cafes in Edinburgh. One record-breaking film franchise later, she is now one of the world’s wealthiest and best known authors.
You didn’t know that the author of the beloved Harry Potter novels studied in Edinburgh? In 1996, J.K. Rowling completed a teacher training course at Moray House but continued working on her novel in her spare time. In fact, Rowling wrote parts of the first Harry Potter book in cafes in Edinburgh. One record-breaking film franchise later, she is now one of the world’s wealthiest and best known authors.
You didn’t know that the author of the beloved Harry Potter novels studied in Edinburgh? In 1996, J.K. Rowling completed a teacher training course at Moray House but continued working on her novel in her spare time. In fact, Rowling wrote parts of the first Harry Potter book in cafes in Edinburgh. One record-breaking film franchise later, she is now one of the world’s wealthiest and best known authors.
Most Popular

JK Rowling told listeners: “Although I don’t regret anything, I’ve had concerns for my family’s safety, and some of the threats haven’t been too amusing to me.

“There has been fall-out in my life, inevitably, but I still don’t regret standing up.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She also expressed her disappointment at the lack of support from the publishing world, saying that they should at least “stand for the plurality of views”.

The Harry Potter author continued: “I’ve been shocked by the positions publishing has taken. I think if publishers don’t stand for anything else they should stand for the plurality of views.

“If I think about the people I most admire, the writers I admire, when it mattered, they stood up.

“They didn’t sit at home and worry about their royalties or worry about their public image greatly.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She added: “I have never wanted to be famous, so if you’re very invested in that, then of course this is going to destroy you.

“I don’t say this in any self-aggrandising way but, I think it could have destroyed some people if that’s where you’re very invested, what has happened to me in the last few years.

“I think there’s no hope that you will come out with your mental health intact or that you wouldn’t be offering false apologies.”

On Saturday (25 March), JK Rowling branded trans rights activists as a “mob” after anti-transgender rights activist Kellie-Jay Keen was hit with tomato sauce during a speech in New Zealand.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Three days later, the author joked about the new Scottish National Party leader, who succeeded Nicola Sturgeon, “disappearing through the ice”.

This came after Humza Yousaf confirmed that he will challenge the Section 35 order from the UK government regarding the Gender Recognition Reform Bill.

JK RowlingEdinburgh