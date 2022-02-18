Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The Tesco extra store at Corstorphine, which is currently open 24 hours, will be closing at midnight starting later this month.

From Monday, February 28, the Meadow Place Road store, which also has a petrol station will reduce its opening hours from 6am to midnight.

The Corstorphine store will change opening hours from Feb 28

Bosses claim the change won’t result in redundancies for store workers who they plan to move to dayshift roles.

But a ‘small number’ of colleagues who work night shift at the fuel kiosk could lose their jobs, as the petrol station moves to pay at pump only overnight.

A spokesperson for Tesco said: "During the pandemic we changed store opening hours in our stores to allow colleagues time to better set up for customers. Over the last two years, as we’ve responded to the challenges of Covid, our business has changed faster than at any other point in our history.

“Our customers are shopping differently, and many of our colleagues are working differently too. As we respond to these changes, our Tesco Extra store in Corstorphine, Edinburgh, will change opening hours to 6am – midnight from February 28, 2022. This change will not result in redundancy for colleagues as we will look to move these colleagues to the day shift.

“The petrol station at the store will move to pay at pump only overnight and a small number of colleagues who previously manned the fuel kiosk overnight are at risk of redundancy. However, we have plenty of other roles within our business and will be working with colleagues individually to find alternative roles.”

