Joel McDiarmid: Body found in search for missing Bathgate man

Formal identification is yet to take place, but Joel's family has been informed.

There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A search was launched by cops after the 28-year-old he vanished a few weeks ago. He was last seen at his family home in Boghall around 4 pm on Wednesday, November 17.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joel Mcdiarmid went missing on 17 November and was last seen at his Boghall home

He has not been in contact with family or friends since which relatives say is completely out of character.

Police issued a renewed appeal for information on Thursday 2 December and his family released a heart-breaking plea for Joel to come home, ahead of his 29th birthday.

It was reported police called in their air unit with helicopters looking for any sign of Joel.

Family and friends have scoured the local area in a bid to find Joel and bring him home safely.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.