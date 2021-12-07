The 28-year-old was last seen at his family home in Boghall around 4pm on Wednesday, November 17, and his body was discovered the weekend of December 5.

Before the discovery, his family released a statement saying that they were desperate to hear from him and that there was a “huge hole in their family” without him.

Community Sergeant Jack said the discovery of Mr McDiarmid’s body was “truly distressing” and added that it is hard to imagine the anguish his family and friends are suffering.

He continued to say that the level of community spirit and kindness has been striking, and that the worst of times often brings out the best in people.

He added: “If anything positive comes out of the last few days it is the realisation that we all need each other and West Lothian is full of folk who really care.”

