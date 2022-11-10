John Lewis advert 2022: Retailer releases its new Christmas advert which shines a light on children in care across the UK

Nothing says the start of Christmas quite like the John Lewis advert hitting the screens, and this year is no different.

The 2022 Christmas advert is called "The Beginner", and launched at 8.00am today. The campaign is set to a soundtrack of All The Small Things, a cover of the Blink 182 song by Mike Gier, and raises awareness of children in care.

It tells the story of a man learning how to skate, falling and retrying, while he and his partner prepare for Christmas, in order to bond with a young child placed in their care.