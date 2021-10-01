Johnnie Walker Princes Street: Prince Charles treats himself to a wee dram as he officially opens Edinburgh's new tourist attraction
Prince Charles has been pictured with a cheeky Friday drink as he officially opens the Capital’s new tourist attraction.
The Prince of Wales was made a whisky cocktail as he toured the Johnnie Walker Princes Street on Friday morning.
He was there to officially open the new tourist attraction, which opened its doors for the first time a few weeks ago.
Parent company Diageo turned the building, which used to be the House of Fraser towards the west end of Princes street, into the centrepiece of its £185 million investment in Scotch whisky tourism in Scotland.
It spans eight floors and is “crowned by two world-class rooftop bars” with the company hoping it will emulate the popularity of the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin.
Diageo chief executive Ivan Menezes has said Johnnie Walker Princes Street marks “a landmark investment in Scotch whisky and into Scotland, and it sets a new standard for immersive visitor attractions”.