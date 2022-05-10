Join Midlothian's fostering community

Sadly for some children personal circumstances mean they cannot live with their birth families and they need to be cared for by foster carers.

With the start of Fostercare Fortnight this week (May 9-22), Midlothian Council is launching a new campaign to encourage local people to consider becoming foster carers. The campaign is titled ‘Join our Fostering Community’.

All you need is a spare room, patience and understanding and can offer care and support our most vulnerable children and families.

Midlothian’s Chief Officer Children’s Services Joan Tranent said: “The pandemic has impacted significantly on Midlothian’s most vulnerable young people over the past two years. Therefore there is an even greater need to attract more people to come forward to become foster carers.

"It is also important to recruit more Midlothian carers for Midlothian children to avoid them being placed out of the area away from their siblings, friends, and extended family. In line with the national and local policy driver, known as ‘The Promise’, which is about providing high quality care within the child’s own community and networks.”

Foster carers receive both a fee and an allowance to cover the costs of looking after a child. Potential foster carers have to undergo assessment and training in order to ensure they are right for fostering and that fostering is right for them. Once approved, foster carers receive ongoing training and support from the Family Placement Team.

Angela Ross and her husband Paul are part of Midlothian’s fostering community and have been fostering with the council for five years, currently fostering two siblings under the age of five.

Angela said: “I had always wanted to help children in care and to try and make a difference to their lives. We were fortunate to have two spare bedrooms in our house and we felt the time was right.

“The assessment process took several months and was very thorough but it needed to be not just for the sake of the children but also for me and Paul to confirm for sure if it was the right thing for us. We were a little nervous waiting on the first child coming into our care, however that feeling passed very quickly once we met the child we are fostering.

Fostering can be a bit of an emotional rollercoaster but it definitely has been the most rewarding job that either of us has ever done. It’s not just been life changing for the children but for us also. It’s enriched not just our lives but also that of our children, grandchildren and our local community.

"It’s opened our eyes to the world and gave us a deeper purpose in life. If you have a spare bedroom and love in your heart, then please consider helping a child in need.”

Midlothian Council are holding a series of drop in monthly fostering information events. With the next one on Wednesday, May 25, 10.30am - 12 noon and 6.30pm - 8.30pm at the Stair Arms Hotel in Pathhead.