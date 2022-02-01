Join the Kindness Midlothian campaign and volunteer like Gilbert

Volunteer Gilbert Kirkwood from Penicuik.

Mr Kirkwood, voted Penicuik’s Citizen of the Year twice in a row, says he would “absolutely recommend” applying for two volunteer vacancies at the day centre.

He said: “It’s brilliant. I can really communicate with the older people and they are really pleased to see us. Most of them live on their own so it’s company for them – a friendly face. Yes, I’d absolutely recommend it.”

As part of a new Kindness Midlothian campaign, Midlothian Council and Midlothian Health and Social Care Partnership have joined forces with voluntary organisations to encourage local people to give a few hours of their time for the benefit of our community, just like Mr Kirkwood.

Temporary paid for caring roles are also available. All the opportunities can be found at www.midlothian.gov.uk/kindness-midlothian.

Mr Kirkwood, who has been volunteering in various roles since 1981, works on a Wednesday at the centre.

He picks up around seven passengers along with the driver in a bus. Some of his clients need some extra support to get onboard and off as they have difficulty walking or are in wheelchairs. When they come into the centre, there’s hot drinks and toast and a two course lunch to enjoy.

Mr Kirkwood, a former commercial and industrial photographer, helps out and also enjoys a chat after lunch with the older people.

He said: “There’s lots of activities in the afternoon like skittles, Bingo and indoor floor curling. I just have a laugh with them and everyone has their own character.”

After the games Mr Kirkwood then escorts the older people back onto the bus and home.

Mr Kirkwood, who has a son, daughter and grandson, is also a volunteer First Responder with the Ambulance Service in Penicuik.

He somehow also finds time to coach swimming at international level, served previously as a parent helper at Strathesk Primary and was on the board at Ladywood Leisure Centre.