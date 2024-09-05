Join the MoonWalk
This unique night-time event is organised by charity Walk the Walk to raise money and awareness for breast and other cancers.
The MoonWalk will turn the streets of Edinburgh into a riot of colour and bright lights, as hundreds of women and men of all ages take on a half or full marathon walking challenge through the capital. Walkers take on their overnight challenges wearing either Walk the Walk’s trademark fun decorated bras or brightly coloured bra t-shirts.
Everyone will be uniting to raise vital funds, which are invested in prevention, as well as supporting people living with cancer.
Register for The MoonWalk Scotland 2024 at www.walkthewalk.org.