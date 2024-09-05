Join the MoonWalk​

The MoonWalk is a great way to raise funds for charity.

​People in Midlothian are being encouraged to sign up for The MoonWalk Scotland, on Saturday, September 7.

This unique night-time event is organised by charity Walk the Walk to raise money and awareness for breast and other cancers.

The MoonWalk will turn the streets of Edinburgh into a riot of colour and bright lights, as hundreds of women and men of all ages take on a half or full marathon walking challenge through the capital. Walkers take on their overnight challenges wearing either Walk the Walk’s trademark fun decorated bras or brightly coloured bra t-shirts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everyone will be uniting to raise vital funds, which are invested in prevention, as well as supporting people living with cancer.

Register for The MoonWalk Scotland 2024 at www.walkthewalk.org.