Join the MoonWalk​

By The Newsroom
Published 5th Sep 2024, 14:30 BST
The MoonWalk is a great way to raise funds for charity.The MoonWalk is a great way to raise funds for charity.
The MoonWalk is a great way to raise funds for charity.
​People in Midlothian are being encouraged to sign up for The MoonWalk Scotland, on Saturday, September 7.

This unique night-time event is organised by charity Walk the Walk to raise money and awareness for breast and other cancers.

The MoonWalk will turn the streets of Edinburgh into a riot of colour and bright lights, as hundreds of women and men of all ages take on a half or full marathon walking challenge through the capital. Walkers take on their overnight challenges wearing either Walk the Walk’s trademark fun decorated bras or brightly coloured bra t-shirts.

Everyone will be uniting to raise vital funds, which are invested in prevention, as well as supporting people living with cancer.

Register for The MoonWalk Scotland 2024 at www.walkthewalk.org.

Related topics:MidlothianWalkersEdinburgh