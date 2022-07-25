Jordan Harrower: Police ask for public assistance after Edinburgh man reported missing

Officers in the Capital are appealing for assistance to help trace a missing man.

By Rachel Mackie
Monday, 25th July 2022, 9:40 am

Jordan Harrower was last seen around 2 pm on July 24 in the Morningside area of Edinburgh.

The 32 year old has been described as a white male and about about 5” 11” in height.

He is of Medium build with ginger coloured curly hair and was last seen wearing a dark green hooded top with a light green sleeves from the elbow down.

He was also wearing black tracksuit bottoms with black slippers.

In a social post by Police Scotland, they confirmed: “Police have growing concerns for his welfare as we have been unable to make contact with him.

“If anybody has seen this male since this time or has any information which may assist with locating Jordan can they please contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 1924 of 24th of July 2022.”

Police ask for public assistance after Edinburgh man reported missing
