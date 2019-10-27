Josh Taylor reveals family tragedy motivated him throughout match

Just six weeks ago, the 28-year-old’s girlfriend of nine years, Danielle, sadly lost her father James Murphy, however the weight of the upcoming fight distracted Josh’s attention from grieving.

Josh said: “I just wanted to give my family a hug and a kiss. I don’t want to sound emotional but I’ve not been able to grieve properly.

“But I used it as motivation. Especially in those last two rounds when I couldn’t see. It was pure determination and heart and I was thinking of James, well, I called him Jimmy.

“I was just thinking about doing it for him. I couldn’t see and it was on pure heart and instinct.

“Everything went out of the window but there was no way I was getting beat. That was my drive and I was thinking about him.

“I knew he was with me.”