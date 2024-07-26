Just his cup of tee – Edinburgh care home resident gets back on the green

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A resident at an Edinburgh care home had an un-fore-gettable day at the Scottish Open.

94-year-old Andrew Bearhop, who lives at Care UK’s Murrayside, on South Beechwood, took up golf in his twenties – quickly turning it into a lifetime passion.

He first joined his local golf club in Perth, before moving to Lochmaben, where he played up to twice a week well into his eighties, either with friends or his wife Joan. Together, they also attended a host of tournaments, including the Scottish Open.

While he never competed professionally, Andrew, whose favourite golfer is Seve Ballestros, regularly attended amateur competitions, once hitting a hole in one at Ravelston, in Edinburgh. Sadly, the pandemic and his declining eyesight forced him to hang his clubs up for a final time.

After Andrew made a wish to go back to a golf course on the home’s ‘Wishing Tree’– an initiative which enables residents to make wishes big and small – the care home team got busy organising a special trip to the Scottish Open. On the day, Andrew was accompanied by his daughter, and got to watch Robert McIntyre, Scott Brown, and Dougray Scott on the 18th green – bringing back a host of happy memories.

Andrew said: “It was great being back on the golf course, I particularly liked hearing the strike through of the ball. I used to enjoy playing golf with my friends a couple times a week.”

Andrew’s daughter, Alix, added: “It was lovely to see the smile on my dad’s face!”

Suzanne Welsh, Home Manager at Murrayside, said: “Andrew is incredibly passionate about golf, so we knew how much going to the Scottish Open would mean to him.

“On top of being the country’s most exciting golf tournament, it’s also an event that holds a lot of significance for him, as he used to attend regularly with his family. The trip allowed him to reminisce on many happy memories, and we felt really privileged to be there with him – not least because he also taught us a lot about golfing.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to the team for making Andrew’s wish come true; I sense it won’t be our last time going to the Scottish Open!”

Murrayside care home, which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, has been specially designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence. The care home incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities, and has its own cinema, hair salon, café and Namaste rooms.

