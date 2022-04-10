Karen Gillan brings Scottish star power to New York Tartan Day Parade

NYC Tartan Day Parade Grand Marshal Karen Gillan models the Clan McQueen kilt made by Howie Nicholsby of 21st Century Kilts

Gillan, who has graced the big and small screen in Doctor Who, Jumanji and Guardians of the Galaxy, wore a Clan McQueen kilt made by Howie Nicholsby of 21st Century Kilts as she fulfilled her duties as Grand Marshal of the event which took place in NYC on Saturday.

The 22nd Annual New York Tartan Day Parade featured hundreds of bagpipers and drummers from bands from all over the USA, wearing traditional Scottish tartan.

During the parade, thousands of participants marched their way up 6th Avenue led by Grand Marshal Gillan, while New York residents cheered them on.

Inverness-born Karen Gillan was the star of the show at this year's NYC Tartan Day Parade

The parade is the culmination of New York’s Tartan Week – a week-long celebration of Scottish heritage which features a ton of Scottish-themed events and activities which marks the fact America is home to around six million people of Scottish descent,

April 6 is the official Tartan Day, commemorating the signing of the Declaration of Arbroath 1320 – a document which was said to have been used used as a basis for the American Declaration of Independence.

A Tartan Day spokesperson said: “Tartan Day was introduced to recognise the outstanding achievements and contributions of Scottish Americans to the United States and about celebrating all that is good about Scotland – its people, its history, its heritage, its culture and its legacy to the world.”