Ken Buchanan: Floral tributes to Edinburgh boxing hero left at his statue at top of Leith Walk
Fans stop to read messages outside Edinburgh’s St James Quarter
Flowers have been left next to the statue of Edinburgh boxing legend Ken Buchanan, in tribute to the champion who died on Saturday at the age of 77.
The bronze statue, unveiled in 2022 outside the St James Quarter at the top of Leith Walk, came after six years of fundraising by the Ken Buchanan MBE Foundation, which raised more than £47,000 to get the sculpture made.
The floral arrangements were laid at the base of the statue and attached to railings. And passers-by and fans of the Capital-born sporting icon stopped to read some of the messages left with the flowers. One said: “Leith will always love you Mr B.” Another read: “RIP Ken Buchanan. A true legend.”