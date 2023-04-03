News you can trust since 1873
Ken Buchanan: Floral tributes to Edinburgh boxing hero left at his statue at top of Leith Walk

Fans stop to read messages outside Edinburgh’s St James Quarter

By Ian Swanson
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 12:14 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 13:52 BST

Flowers have been left next to the statue of Edinburgh boxing legend Ken Buchanan, in tribute to the champion who died on Saturday at the age of 77.

The bronze statue, unveiled in 2022 outside the St James Quarter at the top of Leith Walk, came after six years of fundraising by the Ken Buchanan MBE Foundation, which raised more than £47,000 to get the sculpture made.

The floral arrangements were laid at the base of the statue and attached to railings. And passers-by and fans of the Capital-born sporting icon stopped to read some of the messages left with the flowers. One said: “Leith will always love you Mr B.” Another read: “RIP Ken Buchanan. A true legend.”

A look back at boxing legend Ken Buchanan’s life, in pictures

The bronze statue was unveiled by former Edinburgh Lord Provosts Frank Ross and Donald Wilson in August 2022.

1. Ken Buchanan statue

The bronze statue was unveiled by former Edinburgh Lord Provosts Frank Ross and Donald Wilson in August 2022. Photo: Neil Johnstone

Passers-by took time to read some of the messages attached to the flowers outside the St James Quarter.

2. Ken Buchanan statue

Passers-by took time to read some of the messages attached to the flowers outside the St James Quarter. Photo: Neil Johnstone

Floral tributes have been left at the statue of Edinburgh boxing legend Ken Buchanan outside the St James Quarter.

3. Ken Buchanan statue

Floral tributes have been left at the statue of Edinburgh boxing legend Ken Buchanan outside the St James Quarter. Photo: Neil Johnstone

The flowers were left in tribute to the Edinburgh-born sporting hero and undisputed world lightweight champion who died on Saturday, aged 77.

4. Boxing tributes

The flowers were left in tribute to the Edinburgh-born sporting hero and undisputed world lightweight champion who died on Saturday, aged 77. Photo: Neil Johnstone

