Kermit the Frog coronation: The Muppets' Kermit discusses meeting the Duke of Edinburgh and his next visit
Kermit the Frog speaks to the Edinburgh Evening News about his coronation experience
Kermit the Frog has said he learned “how to say Edinburgh properly” while sitting next to Prince Edward at Sunday’s coronation concert.
Speaking to the Evening News, the Muppets star said it was “a real joy” to be part of King Charles III’s coronation concert after he and his fellow star Miss Piggy secured an invite to the celebrations at Windsor Castle. Viewers were thrilled to see the popular duo during the concert, which aired on BBC One at 8pm the day after King Charles III and Queen Camilla were crowned at Westminster Abbey.
During the show, Kermit was seen waving a Union Jack and dancing while sitting next to the Duke of Edinburgh in the Royal Box. “I have been calling it our crowning achievement,” he said. “It was absolutely wonderful meeting the Duke of Edinburgh, he couldn’t have been nicer. It’s not every day that you share the Royal Box with a frog so I have to give the Duke credit for being so welcoming. He even taught me how to say Edinburgh properly.”
The famous frog added that he’d love to visit the Capital on his next visit to the UK, but he admitted there were no “immediate plans” to return. “I’m certain that I’ll be back in the UK before too long. It really is like a second home to me and to all the Muppets and by the way, I’d absolutely love to visit Edinburgh. I’ve always wanted to visit the Royal Botanic Garden to see if it’s any easier being green there.”