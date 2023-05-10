Kermit the Frog has said he learned “how to say Edinburgh properly” while sitting next to Prince Edward at Sunday’s coronation concert.

Speaking to the Evening News, the Muppets star said it was “a real joy” to be part of King Charles III’s coronation concert after he and his fellow star Miss Piggy secured an invite to the celebrations at Windsor Castle. Viewers were thrilled to see the popular duo during the concert, which aired on BBC One at 8pm the day after King Charles III and Queen Camilla were crowned at Westminster Abbey.

During the show, Kermit was seen waving a Union Jack and dancing while sitting next to the Duke of Edinburgh in the Royal Box. “I have been calling it our crowning achievement,” he said. “It was absolutely wonderful meeting the Duke of Edinburgh, he couldn’t have been nicer. It’s not every day that you share the Royal Box with a frog so I have to give the Duke credit for being so welcoming. He even taught me how to say Edinburgh properly.”

Kermit the Frog was sitting next to the Duke of Edinburgh at the coronation concert. Picture: BBC