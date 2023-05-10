News you can trust since 1873
Kermit the Frog coronation: The Muppets' Kermit discusses meeting the Duke of Edinburgh and his next visit

Kermit the Frog speaks to the Edinburgh Evening News about his coronation experience

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 10th May 2023, 12:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 12:35 BST

Kermit the Frog has said he learned “how to say Edinburgh properly” while sitting next to Prince Edward at Sunday’s coronation concert.

Speaking to the Evening News, the Muppets star said it was “a real joy” to be part of King Charles III’s coronation concert after he and his fellow star Miss Piggy secured an invite to the celebrations at Windsor Castle. Viewers were thrilled to see the popular duo during the concert, which aired on BBC One at 8pm the day after King Charles III and Queen Camilla were crowned at Westminster Abbey.

During the show, Kermit was seen waving a Union Jack and dancing while sitting next to the Duke of Edinburgh in the Royal Box. “I have been calling it our crowning achievement,” he said. “It was absolutely wonderful meeting the Duke of Edinburgh, he couldn’t have been nicer. It’s not every day that you share the Royal Box with a frog so I have to give the Duke credit for being so welcoming. He even taught me how to say Edinburgh properly.”

Kermit the Frog was sitting next to the Duke of Edinburgh at the coronation concert. Picture: BBCKermit the Frog was sitting next to the Duke of Edinburgh at the coronation concert. Picture: BBC
The famous frog added that he’d love to visit the Capital on his next visit to the UK, but he admitted there were no “immediate plans” to return. “I’m certain that I’ll be back in the UK before too long. It really is like a second home to me and to all the Muppets and by the way, I’d absolutely love to visit Edinburgh. I’ve always wanted to visit the Royal Botanic Garden to see if it’s any easier being green there.”

