King Charles Edinburgh: King Charles III arrives on helicopter at Holyrood Park ahead of visit to Palace of Holyrood House

King Charles has arrived in Edinburgh.

By Rachel Mackie
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 12:58 pm
Updated Monday, 3rd October 2022, 2:49 pm

The King and his Queen Consort were in Dunfermline on Monday morning marking the former town becoming a city.

They have now landed in the Capital for the first time since the Queen’s funeral where they will host a reception to celebrate British South Asian communities.

They will meet with between 200 and 300 guests of British Indian, Pakistani, Bangladesh, Sri Lankan, Nepalese, Bhutanese and Maldivian heritage from across the UK.

Their helicopter landed around 1 pm this afternoon, and the video shows them exiting the helicopter and making their way towards the Palace of Holyrood House.

