King Charles III officially proclaimed as King at Edinburgh's Mercat Cross
As noon struck, King Charles III was officially proclaimed as King in proclamations across Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.
The Lord Lyon King of Arms read the Proclamation to the people of Scotland followed by a 21 gun salute in Edinburgh Castle.
Public Proclamations are a tradition which announces the Accession of the new monarch.
Huge crowds gathered in front of the Mercat Cross – dating back to the 14th century – to watch the proclamation of King Charles III.
Thousands of people have lined the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, with dozens holding up their phones and cameras to take pictures of the cross.
Following a fanfare of trumpets, the Lord Lyon King of Arms Dr Joseph John Morrow CBE QC made the proclamation and stated: “God save the King.”
The crowd shouted back in celebration: “God save the King.” Booing was heard throughout the cheers after the official proclamation.
The national anthem was then sung by the crowd, which was accompanied by music from the band.
After God Save The King was sung, people could be heard calling for a republic.
The Lord Lyon King lead three cheers, saying “Hip hip”, which the crowd then replied with “Hooray!”
As the King’s Body Guard for Scotland and the guard of honour made their way towards Edinburgh Castle, the crowd broke out into a round of applause.
Elsewhere, Wales Herald of Arms Extraordinary, Tom Lloyd, and the Lord-Lieutenant of South Glamorgan, Morfudd Meredith, read the proclamation of the new King in English and Welsh to the people of Wales at Cardiff Castle. The Norroy and Ulster King of Arms Robert Noel read the proclamation of the new King to the people of Northern Ireland at Hillsborough Castle following the death of the Queen.
In Scotland, the procession included His Majesty’s State Trumpeters, representatives of the Society of High Constables in Edinburgh, the city officer, Macer to the Court of the Lord Lyon, heralds and “pursuivants” of Scotland, Lord Lyon King of Arms, and the City Mace and City Sword.
Members of the City of Edinburgh Council wore red robes while leaving the City Chambers.
The procession will return to the Castle where the Lord Lyon will read the second Proclamation.
The King’s Body Guard for Scotland, known as the Royal Company of Archers, and the guard of honour marched from the Castle Esplanade to Mercat Cross for the occasion.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says this is "a sad and poignant moment" as the Queen leaves "her beloved Balmoral" for the last time.
"Today, as she makes her journey to Edinburgh, Scotland will pay tribute to an extraordinary woman," Sturgeon writes on Twitter.
Charles was already king before the ceremony - under the terms of the Act of Settlement 1701, he automatically became so on the death of his mother.
The purpose of the Accession Council is a ceremonial one as it officially announces the name of the new monarch.