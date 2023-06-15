A cancer patient who founded her own charity, a professor specialising in infectious diseases and a Musselburgh detective are among a range of people from Edinburgh and the Lothians who have been honoured in King Charles III’s first official birthday honours list.

More than 1,000 recipients have been awarded honours for their outstanding contributions across all sectors and parts of the UK. Several of the Edinburgh and Lothians recipients were recognised for the role they played in the events which followed the death of the Queen at Balmoral in September last year, when her coffin was brought to Edinburgh and lay at rest in St Giles Cathedral for people to pay their last respects.

Jen Hardy, who founded charity Cancer Card, a one-stop shop to support anyone affected by cancer, has been made an MBE. She founded Cancer Card following her own diagnosis of incurable breast cancer in 2017. Facing her own struggles in trying to access the correct support for herself and her family, she made it her aim to ensure that no cancer patient in Scotland will ever have to face the same challenges.

Jen Hardy founded her own cancer charity, Cancer Card.

Cancer Card guides cancer patients and their loved ones to the services that will best support them. The charity’s online support hub allows them to find the help they need in one place and connect with a community of people who are going through similar experiences. The support available includes help with finance, transport to and from hospital appointments and complementary therapies.

As well as founding and leading Cancer Card, Ms Hardy was instrumental in successfully campaigning to make life-prolonging cancer drug Perjeta accessible via NHS Scotland. Driven by her own frustration of finding out that the drug was available on the NHS in England but not in Scotland, she gathered support from other cancer patients and Scottish communities to campaign for the change,

She said: “Receiving this award is more than I could have ever dreamed of. It consolidates the importance and purpose of what we do everyday. Cancer Card is more than a charity to me. It is a labour of love inspired by my own journey and driven by the desire to bring hope and support to others battling cancer. We understand that cancer affects more than the patient and are focussed on providing access to the support needs of partners, families and friends too as they try to come to terms with the world of cancer."

Professor Eleanor Riley, who is professor of immunology and infectious disease at Edinburgh University was made a CBE for services to immunology. She is a world leader in malaria immunology and was also widely quoted in the media during the Covid pandemic. She first worked at Edinburgh University as a research fellow from 1990 until 1998, when she moved to the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. She became director of the Roslin Institute in September 2017 and remained in post there until February 2020. She was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh in 2021.

Professor Eleanor Riley is an expert on malaria immunology and was widely quoted on Covid.

Police Scotland Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham, who provided key leadership for the policing response to the pandemic and also throughout Operation Unicorn, following the Queen’s death, receives the King’s Police Medal. DCC Graham, 50, from East Lothian, started his career with Lothian and Borders Police in 1995, becoming Detective Chief Superintendent and head of CID in 2009. He was promoted to Assistant Chief Constable at the inception of Police Scotland in 2013 and became Deputy Chief Constable in 2019. He also led the development of a new Violence against Women and Girls Strategy for Police Scotland, and is also the service lead for sex, equality and tackling misogyny.He said: “I feel deeply grateful and honoured to receive this recognition. It is truly a reflection of the relentless dedication and collaborative efforts of Police Scotland’s fantastic people, serving our communities every day to make life safer and better for our fellow citizens. I extend my sincere thanks to all colleagues past and present, and to my family for their ongoing encouragement and support throughout my career.”

Simon Broadhurst, from Musselburgh, who retired as a detective inspector last year more than 30 years’ police service, received an MBE for services to policing. He began his career with Lancashire Constabulary in 1992 before transferring to Lothian and Borders Police in 1996. He spent the last nine years of his service working in partnership and engagement across counter-terrorism. He said: “I am extremely surprised, but also massively grateful to have been honoured for my police work in this way. My career was shaped by my family, colleagues and the partners I worked alongside through the years, and I very much feel this award is as much for them as it is for me. Policing is truly a team effort and I have been lucky to be part of some amazing teams, and they are owed a great deal of credit.”

The Rev Dr George Whyte, who retired as Principal Clerk to the Church of Scotland’s General Assembly last year, receives an OBE. He was minister of Colinton Parish Church and clerk to the Edinburgh presbytery before taking on the role. And he served the church for a total of 41 years before stepping down.

Others from Edinburgh and the Lothians included in the honours list include:

Simon Broadhurst retired as a detective inspector after more than 30 years' service.

CBE

Donna Bell, director of social care and national care service development, Scottish Government – for public service.

OBE

Alison Byrne, interim director for equality, inclusion and human rights, Scottish Government – for services to the Ukraine Crisis.

Several of those honoured were recognised for their work on events which followed the Queen's death.

Dr Audrey Cameron, chair, British Sign Language Plan working group, University of Edinburgh – for services to chemical sciences and to inclusion in sciencecommunications.

Dr Gail Lindsay Carson, director of network development, International Severe Acute Respiratory and Emerging Infections Consortium – for services to global health.

Roy Allan Steven Devon, head of events and exhibitions, Scottish Parliament – for services in Scotland on the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Debra Mary Livingstone MVO, head of protocol and honours, Scottish Government – for services in Scotland on the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Joan Ishbel Mackay, head of curriculum innovation at Education Scotland – for services to education in Scotland.

MBE

Rev Dr George Whyte served as Principal Clerk to the Church of Scotland's General Assembly.

Euan Andrew Barker, Royal and ceremonial planning manager, Scottish Government – for services in Scotland on the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Roma Bhopal, physiotherapist and specialist hand therapist – for services to physiotherapy.

Paul Boyd, founder and director, Morningside School of Music, Edinburgh – for services to entrepreneurship and to the music industry.

Lorna Shireen Paterson Clayton, founder, ACTS educational charity and Academic Families – for services to young people.

William Gerald Gray, chairman, Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland – for services to agriculture, to charity and to the community in Scotland.

Professor Jane Elizabeth Hillston, professor, quantitative modelling, University of Edinburgh – for services to computer science and to women in science.

Ronald Hinds, lately non-executive director, Scottish Government – for public service.

Ian McLaughlan, lately chief executive, Youth Scotland – for services to charity and to youth work.

Graham Robinson, policy manager, Scottish Government – for services to equality in Scotland.

BEM

Paul Maurice Axford, Royal ceremonial and honours officer, Scottish Government – for services in Scotland on the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Julie Ann Forrest, honours and protocol manager, Scottish Government – for services in Scotland on the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Kathryn Elizabeth Harley, specialist in paediatric dentistry – for services to paediatric dentistry and dental education.

Archibald Buchanan Johnston – for services to the community in Cockenzie and Port Seton, East Lothian.

Claire Miller, senior public safety officer, City of Edinburgh Council – for services in Scotland on the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.