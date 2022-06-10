Kings Park Primary School pupils full of Glee ahead of final

The King's Park Primary pupils due to take part in the Glee final in Dundee.

They will join with nine other schools from across Scotland for the National Crown at the Caird Hall, in Dundee, on Sunday, June 19.

This is the first time the Challenge has been held since it was stopped in its track in 2020 due to the pandemic. Normally, the Challenge consists of a series of live events but with group singing just beginning to return it was decided to invite schools to submit videos.

In total, 63 schools took up the challenge. Dalkeith’s Kings Park Primary School gained automatic qualification by coming out top of their group.