Kingsknowe golf community tees up ultimate tribute to lifelong member Maurice

Maurice McCann, who died in August last year, aged 82, was the inspiration for a Longest Day Challenge held recently at Kingsknowe Golf Club – where he was a member for 69 years.

Organised by his son and club vice-captain Maurice McCann Jnr, the event saw 17 teams take to the fairways, all completing two rounds within 12 hours.

Maurice Jnr said: “My father was initially diagnosed with blood cancer which then spread to his liver. He was receiving palliative care at home and my mum, brother and I looked after him for the last two weeks of his life.

The late Maurice McCann with sons Ronnie, Graham and Maurice Jnr at the Old Course, St Andrews

“The whole experience was extremely harrowing but it made us realise how important Macmillan are to those suffering from this illness.

"At times we were exhausted, caring for my dad day and night, then a Macmillan nurse would appear to step in and help, they were just there for us. We may not have been able to change the outcome but the support certainly helped to make the journey as comfortable as it could be for my father.

"For that we will be forever thankful to Macmillan.”

On the fundraiser, Maurice added: “We couldn’t have asked for a better day. Perfect golfing weather and just a day with a lot of emotion, fun, laughter and most importantly raising a huge amount of funds for charity.

"I can’t thank everyone enough for coming along and taking part to honour our dad. He would have loved a day like that and it really brought everyone together.”

Matthew Smith, Macmillan’s relationship fundraising manager in Scotland, said: “What an incredible amount of money Maurice, the club, family and friends have raised. Such a lovely way to honour his dad and it sounds like the day was a huge amount of fun for everyone involved.

"We want to say a huge thank you to Maurice and everyone associated with the Kingsknowe Golf Club for their support, for raising vital funds and helping raise awareness. It’s clear that the club has a very strong sense of community which extends beyond that of a normal golf club.

“The money everyone raised will help us do whatever it takes to support people living with cancer. Thank you to everyone who took part and donated.”